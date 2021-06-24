BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,565,723.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.10.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

