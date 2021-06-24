Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

