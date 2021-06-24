BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $47.06

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.06, but opened at $48.45. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
