BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $47.06

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.06, but opened at $48.45. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

