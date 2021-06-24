BitCore Price Tops $0.43 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $7.77 million and $245,683.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,871.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.09 or 0.05752871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.35 or 0.01400442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00389493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00122103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.08 or 0.00631116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00382191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007101 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038709 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

