Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.64

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 187064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIREF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $963.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

