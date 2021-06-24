BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Securities

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.73.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

