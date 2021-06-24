Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $65.43. 6,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,731. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.
In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.