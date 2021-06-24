Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $65.43. 6,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,731. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

