Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) were down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 2,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,236,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.88.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $115,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,817. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.