BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,780

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,125 ($27.76).

BHP opened at GBX 2,082.50 ($27.21) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,180.11. The company has a market cap of £105.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.32.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

