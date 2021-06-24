Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) vs. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Betterware de Mexico and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.79%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 68.43%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.49 $15.87 million $0.47 88.94 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 3.32 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -2.32

Betterware de Mexico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

