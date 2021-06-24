Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $390,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.06. 267,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,486. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.72 and a 1 year high of $391.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

