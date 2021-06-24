Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,428,351 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 428.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Aptiv worth $412,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,117. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.40. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

