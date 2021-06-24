Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,565,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $181,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

