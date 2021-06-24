Bessemer Group Inc. Has $222.16 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $222,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

