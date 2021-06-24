Bessemer Group Inc. Has $193.99 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of MercadoLibre worth $193,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $16.06 on Thursday, reaching $1,548.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,334. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,440.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5,020.48 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

