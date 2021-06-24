Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $625,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,246,000 after buying an additional 322,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.36. 191,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,512. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.