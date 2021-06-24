Bertrand Bodson Buys 44,087 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

Get Tesco alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.25 ($3.66).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.