Bertrand Bodson Buys 44,087 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88).
Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
