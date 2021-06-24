Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

BERY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,465. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

