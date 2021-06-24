Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,315.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.