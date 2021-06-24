Berenberg Bank Increases Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target to GBX 1,160

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

LON MRL opened at GBX 863.68 ($11.28) on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 52-week low of GBX 473.56 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 876 ($11.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 788.51. The company has a market cap of £666.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,846.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

