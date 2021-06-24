Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

BLPH opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.58. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

