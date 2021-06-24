Beldex (BDX) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $70.85 million and $181,153.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

