Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.71 ($114.96).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €91.37 ($107.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.