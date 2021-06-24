Barclays PLC Purchases 14,591 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $48,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $457.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

