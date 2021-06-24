Barclays PLC Buys 17,830 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,148 shares of company stock worth $37,318,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $544.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $409.17 and a one year high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

