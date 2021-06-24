Barclays PLC Buys 10,736 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $44,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

