Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $59,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

