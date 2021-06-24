Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $66,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

