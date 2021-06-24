Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Corteva worth $46,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

