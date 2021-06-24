Barclays PLC Acquires 322,525 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.