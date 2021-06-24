Barclays Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $74.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

GM stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

