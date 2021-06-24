Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Baozun by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
