Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. Baozun’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Baozun by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.