BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.