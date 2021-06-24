Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.70

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BNKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.70 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116.01 ($1.52), with a volume of 106485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 26.73 and a current ratio of 27.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

