Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,212 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Darden Restaurants worth $139,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

