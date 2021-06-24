Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 488,254 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,734,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $138,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 787,344 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

