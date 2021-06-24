Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,641,700 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755,607 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,641,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.69% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $152,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $57,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.01.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

