Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,149 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $154,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $118.85 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.