Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,668,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Lumen Technologies worth $142,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 726,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

