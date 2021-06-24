Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $155.32 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Match Group worth $155,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $161.53 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

