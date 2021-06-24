Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $149.29 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of M&T Bank worth $149,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $146.62 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

