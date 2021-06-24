Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 252.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Elastic worth $158,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth $52,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

