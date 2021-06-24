Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Watsco worth $146,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $280.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.97.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

