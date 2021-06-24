Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755,607 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,641,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $152,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

