Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 85,565 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $156,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

JNPR stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

