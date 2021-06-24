Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 798,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $144,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,522,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3,632.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,051,160.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $201.41 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $203.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.