Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,063 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $147,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $177.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

