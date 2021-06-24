Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 16,402 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Insulet worth $139,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 186,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $280.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.59.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.