Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.04% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCF stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

