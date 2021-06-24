Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

